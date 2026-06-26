Venezuela earthquakes leave dozens dead, hundreds injured as Venezuela Baptists begin response

CARACAS, Venezuela – A lethal pair of earthquakes struck Venezuela late in the evening of Wednesday, June 24. Initial reports indicated that 164 people lost their lives. Hundreds more were injured while others were reported missing.

Both quakes registered above 7.0 on the Richter scale, with the second hitting 7.5, making it the strongest earthquake to impact the nation in more than 125 years.

Within hours of the earthquakes, Elier J. Romero, general director of the National Baptist Convention of Venezuela (CNBV), shared an update with church partners and Send Relief, Southern Baptists’ compassion ministry, saying, “We are receiving news from the affected areas. We continue praying.”

The quakes struck nearby one another, the second following the first by mere seconds shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Time. The epicenters were near the city of San Felipe, which has a population of 220,000 people, and the effects were felt throughout the nation’s more populous northern region.

With buildings and other structures destroyed or damaged, first responders have been engaged in search-and-rescue efforts to save people from the rubble.

The death toll is expected to rise.

“In moments like this, the local church is not far away. Venezuelan believers were already in these neighborhoods, and they’ll still be there long after the news moves on,” said Jason Cox, Send Relief’s vice president for international ministry. “Our role is to come alongside them as they meet urgent needs and carry the hope of Christ to their neighbors. Southern Baptists can stand with them right now by praying and by giving.”

The New York Times reported that the mayor of one of the municipalities in Caracas, the capital city, said that 22 people had been rescued. Still, the nation’s fragile infrastructure has been heavily damaged, which is impeding the government’s response.

The CNBV has called on its churches to activate their response efforts and provide refuge and hope to their communities if they are able. Those churches will be able to care for those in need immediately and have the capability to continue serving even after emergency efforts conclude.

Send Relief will stand ready to support the response of Venezuelan Baptists and other ministry partners in the region.

“We’re working hand in hand with the Venezuelan Baptist Convention, whose churches are already opening their doors to neighbors who’ve lost everything,” said Matt Waldraff, Send Relief’s area director for the Americas. “They know these communities better than anyone, and they’re assessing the greatest needs right now – food, shelter and care for the injured. Our job is to help them do what God has already positioned them to do.”

The greatest immediate needs are shelter, safe drinking water, food and medical care. In some of the affected areas, those needs were present before the earthquakes struck.

“As a people of faith,” the CNBV said in a statement, “we remain vigilant during this time of crisis, ready to serve others and united in prayer for peace and the overall well-being of all Venezuela.”

Send Relief will be working with CNBV churches and other local partners to help meet immediate needs. Send Relief has posted specific prayer requests and ways to support the Venezuelan response at SendRelief.org.