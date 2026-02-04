VBS Planning: Starting the Year with Purpose

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to start planning for an incredible summer! Vacation Bible School remains one of the greatest tools the local church has to reach kids with the gospel. VBS is dedicated, intentional time where children hear the truth that God loves them and sent His Son to save them from their sins—often for the very first time.

Through Bible stories, crafts, games, music, and yes, even snacks, VBS creates space for kids to experience God’s love in tangible ways. Because VBS is such a powerful outreach opportunity, thoughtful planning is essential. A clear timeline helps you stay focused, avoid burnout, and confidently lead your church family toward a gospel-centered summer.

Below is a helpful planning timeline to keep you on track as you prepare to reach kids in your community this summer.

6 Months Out: Laying the Foundation

Six months before VBS is all about vision, prayer, and preparation.

Choose and gather your curriculum.

Make sure it aligns with your church’s theology and ministry goals. Take time to read through it thoroughly and familiarize yourself with the flow, expectations, and key themes.

Even if they’re already on the church calendar, double-check them. Catching conflicts early is far better than scrambling later.

Enlist key leaders to oversee areas such as crafts, games, missions, snacks, and registration. A strong core team now will make everything smoother later.

Share the dates early so families and volunteers can mark their calendars. Early communication builds both excitement and availability.

This crucial step is often overlooked. Invite people who want to be involved but may not be able to serve during the week—those with full schedules or who are homebound. Ask them to pray specifically for leaders, kids, and gospel conversations. Covering VBS in prayer from the very beginning changes everything.

4–5 Months Out: Building the Team

Host a leader lunch meeting.

Meet with your core leaders by grade or group. Review notes from last year, distribute curriculum, and share important planning and safety dates. Be clear about deadlines for copying materials and ordering supplies. (And let’s be honest—theme snacks or lunch always help!)

Reach out to last year’s volunteers and invite them back. Share highlights from the previous summer and remind them how vital their role was in making VBS impactful.

Encourage volunteers to share testimonies in Sunday school classes about meaningful moments from past VBS weeks and invite new friends to serve.

Don’t forget volunteers who can’t help during the week but may be available on Sundays or evenings to prep. Connect with other churches in your area about sharing supplies and decorations.

Use services, newsletters, and social media to keep VBS in front of your church family.

Confirm who will help manage registration and walk through the process ahead of time, making tweaks so the first day runs smoothly. Check weekly for kids who are registered with medical or allergy needs and plan accordingly.

2 Months Out: Finalizing the Details

Hold volunteer training and communicate expectations clearly.

Make sure all adult and youth volunteers understand their roles and responsibilities.

If they want to eat the VBS snacks, they can help!

Confirm schedules, rotations, and classroom assignments.

Communicate with other ministries if you’re using shared spaces. Place flyers in classrooms being used so items like coffee makers or fragile supplies can be put away. Let those ministries know which groups will use the space so they can commit to praying for them.

1 Month Out: Preparing Hearts & Final Plans

Confirm all orders have arrived and organize supplies by grade or class.

Walk through the week with your leadership team.

Ensure each area has enough volunteers to keep kids safe and supported.

Make note of medical needs, allergies, and special accommodations. If a child needs a Church Buddy, confirm trained volunteers are identified and ready.

Remind them that their “yes” has eternal impact.

VBS Week: Trust and Celebrate

You’ve planned, prayed, and prepared—now trust God to work. Celebrate the moments, the conversations, and the seeds being planted. VBS is not about perfection; it’s about pointing kids to Jesus.

Vacation Bible School is a beautiful opportunity to partner with families, reach new kids, and share the hope of the gospel. When we plan early and pray often, we create space for God to do what only He can do.

Here’s to an incredible summer of saying “yes” to the work God wants to do through VBS!

