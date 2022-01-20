LORIDA–Nestled along U.S. Route 98 between Sebring and Okeechobee, First Baptist Church in Lorida is a church committed to unwavering faithfulness.

Over the years, the church has prioritized prayer by hosting old-fashioned prayer meetings on Wednesday nights, sponsored community outreach events and sought intentional ways to serve its community. These saints have remained committed in Cooperative Program giving and partnered in disaster relief efforts.

Perhaps the most distinguishing mark of the congregation is their steadfastness to persistent devotion and passionately serving others.

“If I could describe our people in one word it would be faithful,” said pastor Wayne Godwin. “The faithfulness in them is off the chart. They have such a willingness to step out and to serve.”

The church actively encourages members and the community to get plugged into gospel-centered fellowship. Helping foster this commitment to staying engaged even as a new round of COVID concerns arise, the church has planned a time of revival services in March with Wayne Briant, catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention’s Southwest region.

“We know that God brings the revival,” said the pastor. “We are simply asking God to fill us with His spirit as we rely on Him and His leading.”

First Lorida is also faithful in the weighty task of reaching its community. The church is community-minded and kingdom-driven when it comes to ministry. Although the congregation with a membership of about 150 is older in age, these senior saints are serving the community through intentional relationships and meeting needs. Recently, the church partnered with neighboring churches to participate in food drives to benefit families in need.

“We are always looking for mission opportunities,” Godwin said. “We want to be faithful to do what God has called us to.”

The church is not only faithful in serving, but also faithful in giving. Church members are known for being stewards in their tithing and giving towards the advancement of the gospel and impacting the kingdom through an unwavering commitment to Cooperative Program giving. Just recently, the church responded to disaster relief needs in Kentucky.

“Everything that is happening here, God is doing,” proclaimed Godwin. “We are a church that is looking for mission opportunities and God has blessed us beyond belief.”

Called into ministry later in life, the 68-year-old pastor has learned his fair share of ministry lessons over the past 18 years. Quoting Matthew 16:18, Godwin recalled that “within the ebb and flow” of local church ministry, it is crucial to stay constant and confident in the Lord.

“God states that He will build the church and the gates of hell will not prevail,” he said. “Over the years, God has taught me that this is His church, and He will grow and sustain it. My only job is to be faithful.”

“We are faithful in doing what God has called us to and relying on God’s leading,” Godwin said. “We pray that everything we do will magnify Him.”