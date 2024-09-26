University Baptist Church in Houston, Texas is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor/Director of Student Ministries to lead and oversee ministry for intermediate and high school students. Responsibilities include developing discipleship programs, planning events, and fostering spiritual growth through outreach and community-building. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, theological training, and experience in student ministry. Join us in helping students grow in their faith. To see a full job description and to learn more about our congregation, visit ubc.org/jobs. Send resumes to resumes@ubc.org to apply.