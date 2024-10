University Baptist Church in Houston, Texas (Clear Lake) is searching for a full-time Pastor of Preparing Ministries. The Pastor of Preparing Ministries is responsible for all areas of discipleship, Christian education, and spiritual formation. This pastor will also provide supervision and direction to UBC’s Family Ministries Team. For more information, please visit our Pastor of Preparing Search Task Force page at UBC.org/POP. Interested applicants may submit their resumes by emailing resumes@ubc.org.