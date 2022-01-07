‘United Through Prayer’ meetings set for Southeast FL, Jan. 27, 28

The “United Through Prayer” movement will bring Southeast Florida churches together for prayer, worship and spiritual awakening on Jan. 27 and 28. The gatherings were announced during the 2021 Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting in Lakeland.

“We are asking God and believing that this is part of a prayer movement that God is orchestrating throughout this state to prepare His people for revival resulting in spiritual awakening and Great Commission expressions,” said Emanuel Roque, Florida Baptists’ Hispanic church catalyst. “We pray that believers in every church will be sent to communities, cities, and countries with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The meetings will be offered in three languages and at three South Florida locations:

–English, Parkridge Baptist Church, Coral Springs, Jan. 27, 9-11 a.m.

–French Creole, Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Emmanuel, Miami, Jan. 27, 6-9 p.m., and

–Spanish, Iglesia Bautista Resurreccion in Miami, Jan. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote speaker of the prayer gatherings will be Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention.

“We will experience intentional intercession, inspiring worship, and wonderful preaching in the Word through Dr. Green,” said Roque, “with a time for personal response and commitment.”

During the Hispanic fellowship at the state convention meeting, Green told those gathered, “You have challenged me and convicted me about prayer. Thank you for leading Florida Baptists in prayer and especially in unified prayer.”

All Florida Baptists were urged to join in the unified prayer movement during the Nov. 8-9 meeting at Lakes Church in Lakeland where the state convention announced the launching a new webpage at flbaptist.org/pray to report prayer commitments.

“This convocation to be United Through Prayer is very important all times but especially in these moments of great challenges and spiritual opportunities,” said Roque.

For Hispanic churches statewide, the event will mark the conclusion of a “21 Days of Prayer and Fasting for Revival and Spiritual Awakening” emphasis, which was guided by devotionals and a prayer guide written by Claude King, discipleship specialist at LifeWay Christian Resources.

Registration for the United in Prayer gatherings in southeast Florida is available at flbaptist.org/events. For additional information contact Rosa Garcia at (305) 537-4061 or rgarcia@flbaptist.org.