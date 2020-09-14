Union Baptist Church, Ona, FL

We are searching for a pastor for our small rural SBC Church.

We provide a parsonage on site for those who need a home. We are open to full time or bi-vocational applicants.

We had a children’s program before the shut down with two vans in operation. We are having Sunday morning preaching and Sunday School service with prayer meeting on Wednesday at this time.

Pay is negotiable. The property is well maintained and a small but solid congregation. This is a country church 20 miles or so from Wauchula or Arcadia. We are financially stable and prepared to meet the needs of our pastor.

Please contact me with any questions.

Wayne Gourley

3160 Murphy Rd.

Ona, Fl. 33865

863 781-0438