Tuscaloosa County Baptist Association, AL

Tuscaloosa County Baptist Association in Alabama is seeking to employ a Lead Mission Strategist to lead our network of 60+ churches to collaborate on mission for greater Kingdom impact. This position would network with local pastors and church leadership to encourage and edify them as they lead their churches to fulfill the Great Commission. This is an exciting opportunity to lead our network of churches as we prepare to open a new facility with other community-based ministries in the coming year. For more information or to submit resume please visit https://www.tuscaloosacba.com/leadmissionstrategist