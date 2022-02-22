Trinity Baptist Church, Vacaville, CA

Is seeking a Director of Music and Worship, a man called of God, adequately trained, and committed to following God’s leadership in his ministry. Under senior pastor leadership, he will be committed to the planning, conducting, and evaluation of all music and worship ministries of the church (including choirs) building an atmosphere of spiritual worship that brings honor, praise, and glory to God. Oversees tech.

A complete description is available upon request. Must be a musician.

401 W. Monte Vista Avenue

Vacaville, CA 95688

www.tbcvacaville.com

music@masterplanner.com