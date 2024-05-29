Trinity Baptist Church, Keystone Heights, FL

Trinity Baptist Church in Keystone Heights is seeking a full-time Pastor of Students and Family Discipleship to oversee our jr./sr. high students (7th-12th) and college and career ministries. This is a full-time position with salary based upon knowledge, experience, and education. Benefits include family insurance coverage, church-paid 403(b) contributions, and paid vacation/sick leave. A master’s degree is preferred but a bachelor’s degree and experience will be considered. Please send resume to: bdenmark@trinitybc.org.