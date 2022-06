is seeking a full time Worship Pastor.

We are looking for a rare man, a man with a “big God” theology, who draws attention to God—not to himself—to lead our congregation in worship which is theologically rich and God-focused. Triangle Community Church (tcc.org) is located in Apex, NC, a fast-growing suburb of Raleigh which is well-deserving of its reputation as “the peak of good living” (apexnc.org).

Send resumé to: TCCWorshipPastor@gmail.com