Together for the Nations Event Calls Believers to Engage the NAME Region

FRUIT COVE, Florida — The International Mission Board’s Together for the Nations event, hosted by Fruit Cove Baptist Church, drew seventy participants to learn about Northern African and the Middle Eastern peoples (NAME).

This region has a population of more than 616 million people, and 99 percent of those in NAME are considered unreached, according to imb.org. Approximately 486 million people in the region are Muslim, while 73 million identify as Eastern Orthodox.

“The need is urgent. Many people are dying without the gospel,” said a local missionary. “We need gospel proclaimers in these regions because they are difficult. The challenges come from both the terrain and the people, particularly among Muslim communities.”

Often considered a difficult region for sharing the gospel, attendees leaned in to gain a better understanding of how to pray and potentially serve there.

“I believe mission engagement begins with a real-life story that stirs a burden for action,” said Patrick Coats, east regional catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. “The event gave us the opportunity to celebrate churches already doing great work in reaching the nations, while also allowing us to personally connect with missionary families serving on the frontlines in remote areas around the world.”

Together for the Nations held afternoon breakouts to help educate attendees of the spiritual needs in the NAME region. Photo: Tanner Cade

Fruit Cove Baptist Church facilitated the event, with many other churches represented. Heath Woolman, lead pastor, shared how the gathering helps move more people toward missional engagement.

“This is not an ask for money event. It is about how is God calling you and how can we come alongside you and equip you and prepare you to step out.,” he said.

Mid-morning, the room grew quiet as a panel of missionaries, who could not be publicly identified, shared their experiences and how God led them to their assignments.

“Two wins from this event are local church involvement and people taking the next step in missions,” said a local missionary. “For many, this serves as confirmation to pursue deeper involvement, possibly even as a missionary.”

The day included large group gatherings and breakout sessions. Large sessions featured “The Great Pursuit” discussions led by IMB personnel, along with table conversations and panel discussions. Afternoon breakout sessions covered various topics about reaching Muslims and included a next-generation track.

“When I reflect on my first time in the field, I see how the Lord has been faithful in helping me learn the language and in drawing people to Himself,” said another missionary. “I attribute much of that to the consistent prayers of those supporting us and helping establish the work.”

The International Mission Board’s Together for the Nations event, hosted by Fruit Cove Baptist Church, drew seventy participants to learn about Northern African and the Middle Eastern peoples (NAME). Photo: Tanner Cade

Attendees left with practical ways to take their next steps in missions and were encouraged to pray for the people of NAME.

Events like Together for the Nations continue to highlight a well-known statement from Paul Chitwood, president of the International Mission Board: “The world’s greatest problem is lostness. God’s solution is the gospel.”