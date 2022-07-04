Thomasville Road Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL

is prayerfully seeking a man called by God to be the full-time Lead Pastor who will provide spiritual leadership and vision to our staff, ministry leaders, and congregation. This man of God will have a gift and zeal for studying, preaching, and teaching God’s Word. The Lead Pastor will passionately edify the body of Christ, lead with integrity and humility, and teach God’s Word causing the church to thirst to hear, live out, and share the Gospel of Christ.

See full position overview here or visit thomasvilleroad.org

Resumes and other materials as outlined on the job posting should be sent to pastorsearch@thomasvilleroad.org and are due by August 31, 2022.