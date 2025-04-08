Thomasville Road Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL

Thomasville Road Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida is prayerfully seeking a full-time Worship Pastor to join our team. This role includes planning and leading Christ-centered worship services, mentoring a team of volunteers and musicians, and fostering a culture of worship that aligns with our mission of helping people find and follow Jesus. Please send your resume, two website links of you leading worship, and three references to mikecorb@thomasvilleroad.org .