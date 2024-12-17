Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy, FL

Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy, Florida, is seeking a full-time Pastor to lead our congregation in worship, evangelism, discipleship and ministry. He must meet the requirements in 1 Timothy 3:2-7 and Titus 1:6-9; believe scripture is the inerrant Word of God and in agreement with the “Baptist Faith and Message”. Seminary degree preferred, but not required.

To apply, send your resume to PST@tmbcquincy.com