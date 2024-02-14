The Well at Crystal Springs, Jacksonville, FL

The Well at Crystal Springs is seeking an outgoing and engaging Children’s Ministry leader to bring biblical and passionate leadership to our growing kids ministry. The ideal candidate is excited about creating and leading a kids ministry that forms early disciples for Jesus. This candidate will lead our team of volunteers and provide vision, direction, and coordination for our entire kids ministry, birth – 6th grade. This position can be part time or full time depending on the applicant.

Resumes can be sent to westnorm@bellsouth.net and jklmesser@gmail.com.

The Well at Crystal Springs

9120 Crystal Springs Rd

Jacksonville Fl 32221