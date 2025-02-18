The Summit Church walks alongside The Movement Church in pastoral transition

HOMESTEAD— The Movement Church in Homestead found itself facing a period of uncertainty as it navigated the search for a new pastor. The challenge of leadership transition is never easy, but The Movement Church was not alone in the process. Just two miles away, The Summit Church recognized the need and stepped in—not to take over, but to support, encourage, and walk alongside its neighboring church in this time of change.

For the past ten years, The Summit Church has embraced a mission to make disciples and support other churches. When presented with the opportunity to assist The Movement Church, there was no question about stepping in—it was simply a matter of determining the best way to do so.

We’re just doing what we know—supporting a fellow church in a way that makes sense for everyone. Alex Pecina pastor, The Summit Church, Homestead

“I don’t ever really know what’s unique about it because I’ve never done this before,” said Pastor Alex Pecina of The Summit Church. “We’re just doing what we know—supporting a fellow church in a way that makes sense for everyone.”

In January, The Summit Church committed to a six-month partnership with The Movement Church. This partnership included financial assistance, leadership support and staffing help. Pastor Pecina himself has taken on a leadership role at both churches, providing guidance and continuity during the transition.

This partnership already has had a profound impact on both congregations. The Summit’s youth group has merged with The Movement’s, bringing together more than 75 young people to worship and learn together on Wednesday nights. The churches have also begun integrating their congregations in tangible ways, such as shared picnics, community meals and outreach events. This connection has strengthened both churches, fostering relationships and encouraging cross-cultural understanding. Al Fernandez, Southeast regional catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, noted, “The Summit Church’s adoption of The Movement Church is a great example of Florida Baptist churches looking out for the best interests of struggling sister churches. This is what makes our convention so unique.”

Beyond logistics, The Summit Church, through this partnership, has been rooted in a deep respect for The Movement Church’s congregation. Rather than approaching the transition as a takeover, The Summit Church is ensuring that The Movement Church maintains its identity and dignity throughout the process.

“I don’t want to remove dignity from people,” Pastor Pecina emphasized. “This decision isn’t something to be made by one person alone. The congregation has a voice, and they should be the ones to determine their future.”

While the future remains open-ended—whether The Movement Church will call a new pastor or merge under shared leadership—one thing is certain: the goal is to lose no one in the transition.

“If we lost nobody, that would be a God thing,” Pastor Pecina said. “That would be miraculous.”

Already, signs of renewal are evident. In just the first month of this transition, The Movement Church baptized three new believers. Financial stability is improving, and the church is engaging actively in outreach opportunities alongside The Summit Church.

Pastor Pecina hopes that this model of church-to-church partnership will inspire other Florida Baptist congregations to extend a helping hand to sister churches in times of transition. “Pastor Alex Pecina has a heart and a desire to lead his church to expand the kingdom of God through church revitalization ministry,” Fernandez added.

“The first step is relationships,” he advised. “Consistent and meaningful relationships between pastors create opportunities for churches to support one another in ways that feel natural, not forced.”

As the two congregations continue this journey together, their partnership serves as a powerful testament to the strength of community, the importance of unity, and the faithfulness of God in seasons of transition.