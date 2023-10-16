The Summit Baptist Church, High Springs, FL

The Summit Baptist Church is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Senior Pastor. This is a bi-vocational position which involves among other responsibilities, leading a small congregation through weekly preaching, direction of the Leadership team and coordinating community evangelism/outreach.

The candidate must qualify as cited in 1 Timothy 3, Titus 1 and 1 Peter 5:1-4; as well as align with the 2000 Baptist Faith and Message.

The position is located in High Springs, FL. If interested, please apply by sending resumes ONLY to TSBCsearchteam@gmail.com, addressing your cover letter to:

The Summit Baptist Church

PO Box 21

High Springs, FL 32655