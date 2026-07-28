The Story of the Traveling Pipe and Drape

Pictured above: The traveling pipe and drape has been utilized by several churches as they launched. The materials enabled each church to create a defined meeting space for worship.

Florida Baptists are right beside one another in ministry, with churches partnering in big and small ways for kingdom growth.

Several years ago, when Anchor Church in Freeport launched, the church utilized some pipe and black drapes to create a backdrop for the worship area. As the church grew and moved to a new location, they no longer needed the pipe and drape and were able to pass them along to Multiply Church in Pensacola.

Brian Nall, west region catalyst, connected the churches with resources and needs. “This is just one way our Florida Baptist churches are able to connect and help one another in our united mission to reach more people with the gospel,” said Nall.

At the time, Multiply Church met in the cafeteria of a local high school. The pipe and drape set the perimeter for the congregation to meet in a smaller area while creating a space where audio and other equipment could be out of sight during service times.

Multiply Church in Pensacola was a recipient of the pipe and drape and have now been able to pass the materials on to Grove Church in Crestview, launching this August.

As Multiply Church multiplied, they were able to find a larger space on campus at Pensacola State College with classrooms and auditorium style settings. “We have seen a steady increase of growth since we launched, I believe, due in large part to our strong growth group model that encourages community and doing life together,” said Jimmy Gilford, lead pastor, Multiply Church. “We also have intentional discipleship that has allowed us to retain, grow, and develop new leaders.”

No longer needing the pipe and drape, they are happy to pass the materials on to Grove Church in Crestview, officially launching on August 16, 2026.

“We love knowing that we are not alone in the kingdom,” added Gilford. “The encouragement, coaching and resourcing we have received from other churches in our area has been a blessing. This pipe and drape is just one small example of how our church has benefitted from other churches being willing to partner with kingdom expansion.”