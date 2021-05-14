The Springhill Church, Gainesville, FL

Is seeking a part-time Congregation Care Cluster Coordinator who is responsible for support functions, coordination functions, and guiding volunteers with ministry planning.

Congregation Care Cluster Coordinator’s work primarily is to develop cohesiveness in the Congregation Care Cluster, connecting the efforts of various volunteer leaders and CLASS 101 Instructors, Diaconate Council, Deaconess, Culinary Team, Security Team and Board of Trustees. The Congregation Care Cluster Coordinator should be present for meetings to prepare these services.

Interested persons can see the full description here and may complete a position interest form here.