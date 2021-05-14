The Springhill Church, Gainesville, FL
Is seeking a part-time Video Production and Livestream Coordinator who is responsible for overseeing the video team and all content (original or acquired) for worship services and special events at the Springhill Church so that church attendees can mature as believers. The gift sets important to the fulfillment of this position include leadership, administration, and creativity.
Interested persons can see the full description here and may complete a position interest form here.