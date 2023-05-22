The Refuge at First Baptist Church, Citra, FL

Historical church, debt free, seeks loving, caring evangelistic shepherd with a vision to reach the lost, to serve bi-vocational within current church budget with hopes of soon becoming full time salaried situation. Previous pastor forced to resign for health reasons after long tenure. Request providing an updated resume which indicates how and when saved, date ordained as a Southern Baptist minister, references, also indicating spiritual gifts, strengths and heart for ministry.

Email: wearetherefugechurch@gmail.com Phone 352-595-7300