The Point Church, Perdido Key, FL
Is prayerfully searching for someone to assume the position of Worship Associate to assist in the area of worship leadership and technology. The Point Church is a multigenerational, multicultural church that recently expanded to a second campus in the Jackson Street community of Pensacola.
Click here for full job description.
To apply for this position, please send a cover letter and resume to our Executive Pastor, Dr. Joe McClellan: joemcclellan@tothepoint.church.