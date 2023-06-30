The Point Church, Pensacola, FL

Is actively seeking a Campus Pastor to join our pastoral staff team for a replant project we are undertaking. Our mission is “Loving people to the Point of life: Jesus Christ.” The Point is a church passionate about Kingdom growth, helping churches share the gospel, and fulfill the Great Commission. We’ve recently entered into a replant partnership with a sister church in our town. It will initially become a campus of The Point Church. Our goal is for this congregation to once again be healthy and reach their community for the sake of Christ. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is called to church planting but also thrives in a collaborative team dynamic.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please contact our Executive Pastor, Dr. Joe McClellan joemcclellan@tothepoint.church.