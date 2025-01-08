The Point Church in Pensacola, FL

The Point Church in Pensacola, Florida is prayerfully searching to fill the role of Next Gen Pastor. This member of our team will play a vital role in the spiritual growth and development of our church’s youth, leading ministry initiatives for teenagers and families with Christ-centered passion and integrity. This individual will be dedicated to fostering a biblically grounded, Spirit-filled environment that promotes discipleship, community, and service. Serving as a mentor and shepherd, the Next Gen Pastor will equip the next generation with tools to build their faith, all while aligning closely with the broader mission of our church. For a more detailed job description please follow this link. For inquiries or to apply for the position, please contact our Executive Pastor, Joe McClellan at joemcclellan@tothepoint.church.