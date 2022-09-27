The Northeast Florida Baptist Association, Yulee, FL

Is seeking its next Associational Missions Strategist. Our 37 churches are located in Nassau County Florida and the surrounding areas that include Southeast Georgia and Jacksonville. The churches range in size, but all possess great potential. Our area is exploding with growth and the forecasts do not predict this to slow down any time soon. You can experience the beautiful countryside and beaches that make up our area.

We are looking for someone with a Godly vision to lead us to strategically impact our communities and the world for Christ. He needs to be passionate and energetic to build on the foundation of our retiring AMS of 20 years. We desire someone who can maintain the current unity, encourage pastors, and help assist our churches to address the issues of the future. This leader needs knowledge that ranges from church planting to revitalization. The starting base salary is 60K with additional benefits. All resumes can be sent by December 1st to NefbaSearch@gmail.com