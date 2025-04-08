Church Positions

The Hub City Church in Crestview, FL

By Florida Baptist
The Hub City Church in Crestview, FL, seeks a part-time worship leader starting June 2025.
https://www.thehubcitychurch.org
We are a vibrant, elder-led church comprised mostly of young families, many military-connected, focused on gospel-central worship. Our services mix modern hymns with some contemporary works. The role includes leading Sunday worship and a midweek rehearsal, collaborating with other skilled musicians. Character qualifications are prioritized over technical skill. Contact for more details or to apply.  elders@thehubcitychurch.org
