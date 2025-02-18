The Greater Orlando Baptist Association (GOBA) is seeking a full-time Executive Director of Missions. GOBA is a dynamic and growing association of 130 churches and missions in the heart of one of the nation’s fastest growing regions and largest tourist/vacation areas. MDiv required (doctorate preferred) and experience in leading, training, equipping, preaching, working multi-culturally, and coaching pastors and laity. Send resumes to resumes@goba.org. Deadline for resumes: 6/30/25.