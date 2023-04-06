The Church at Godley Station, Savannah, GA
Is seeking a Director of Operations who will report to the Senior Pastor and is responsible for directing the administrative, planning, and business affairs of the church as outlined by the Senior Pastor and Administrative Committee. This position will support our Senior Pastor through administrative tasks, the overall direction of the church staff, and lead our business office in the daily task of handling all business affairs.
If interested and to receive a full job description, please email tvtcgs@proton.me