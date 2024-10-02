The Bridge Church: ‘Making a Way for Hope’ After Hurricane Helene

MADISON—In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the Madison community in north Florida has found itself in yet another season of recovery.

For members of The Bridge church, this was not their first time stepping into the gap for their community. Led by pastor Charles Matlock, this small but mighty congregation of just 20 members quickly mobilized to serve their neighbors despite the damage they faced themselves.

The nine-month-old church plant’s main worship center suffered significant cosmetic damage, with lost shingles, damaged fascia boards, and aluminum siding torn away. The storm also revealed rotten wood that will require replacement.

Yet, despite the mounting concerns about their own building, Matlock and his congregation have prioritized the community’s needs above all else.

“Right now, the focus is on serving the people,” Matlock emphasized. “We’ll get to the building when we can.”

Meeting Urgent Needs

Thanks to a pre-existing partnership with Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF), The Bridge church became a vital distribution center in the days following the hurricane. With the community under a mandatory boil notice but without power to boil water, DCF arrived on Friday morning with three semi-trucks and several box trucks filled with bottled water, ready-to-eat meals, diapers, hygiene items, and other supplies.

Over the course of three days, The Bridge served 5,850 people, ensuring its community had access to essential resources.

Despite a dwindling volunteer force as people returned to work and faced their own recovery efforts, The Bridge church continued to operate with dedication. Church members of all ages, from elementary school children to older adults, participated in the relief efforts. “We had a skeleton crew on Monday, but we still got it done,” Matlock said.

Volunteers even drove supplies to people who could not make it to the church, including a single mother who desperately needed help but couldn’t leave her home.

Faith in Action

The storm’s challenges only strengthened The Bridge church’s resolve. After enduring three hurricanes since last summer, the church has learned to serve intentionally and purposefully.

“Our volunteers have been more intentional in finding the time to pray with people, hear their stories, and encourage them in their faith journeys,” Matlock explained. The church has even extended its support to other local churches, like St. John’s Baptist Church in Greenville, which received bottled water from The Bridge to serve alongside hot meals in the evenings.

Even in the face of difficulties, Matlock reminds his congregants to keep their eyes on the bigger picture. “God puts the opportunities to serve before us, and all we have to do is step into them,” he said, quoting a missionary who once told him, “When we are waiting on God, we must serve.” That philosophy has guided the church through every storm and continues to sustain them.

Long-Term Vision for Recovery

As the community moves into long-term recovery, The Bridge remains committed to being a steady source of support. Matlock sees the church playing a critical role in helping its neighbors rebuild. “I’m a huge believer in the neighborhood church,” he shared. “I want our neighbors to know we are here for them, not just during hurricanes, but whenever they need us.”

Beyond hurricane relief, The Bridge has been serving the community for years, including through summer programs that provide meals for children in need. “Every child in Madison qualifies for free lunch, and we are proud to be part of helping feed them when school is out,” Matlock said. That same heart for service will continue to drive The Bridge Church’s mission long after the winds of Hurricane Helene have died down.

Matlock urges people outside the community to keep The Bridge church in their prayers. “Pray that we can be a beacon of hope,” he said. “Our church is called The Bridge for a reason. One of the definitions of ‘bridge’ is ‘to make a way,’ and that’s what we’re here to do—to make a way for people to find hope, healing, belonging, and purpose in Christ.”

Photos by William Haun for The Florida Baptist Convention