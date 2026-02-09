Thank You, Florida Baptists! CP Giving Sees 2% Growth

Thank you, Florida Baptist churches, for your incredible generosity and sacrificial giving through the Cooperative Program!

In 2025, Florida Baptists gave 2 percent more than the previous year. This increase represents nearly $500,000 in additional gifts to advance our shared Kingdom impact in Florida and beyond.

The generosity of Florida Baptist churches is driven by a Kingdom commitment and obedience to the Great Commission. The faithful giving of our churches is expressed through voluntary financial gifts to the Cooperative Program. In 2025, the unified stewardship of our churches through this offering impacted the world with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Cooperative Program giving is entirely the decision of each local church. Every church determines the level of financial support it desires to give. This Kingdom partnership is not based on guilt, coercion, manipulation, or shame. Instead, every church has the privilege and opportunity to join with others in providing resources that multiply ministry impact. We celebrate this beautiful testimony of serving together, praying together, giving together, and believing together in the work of the Kingdom of God.

Florida Baptists continue to advance the mission by forwarding 51 percent of Cooperative Program receipts to the Southern Baptist Convention. The remaining 49 percent of Cooperative Program gifts are used to support Florida Baptist ministries and to reach Florida for Christ.

Let us continue moving forward with a unified focus on generosity in every area of ministry across Florida, all to the glory of the Lord.

The PDF document below provides a summary of Cooperative Program gifts received by the state convention office in 2025, from January through December. Gifts from “at-large” churches—those affiliated with the state convention but not with a local association—are listed by church under the heading “Church at Large.”

Churches are encouraged to review the listing carefully and contact the Convention’s controller, Austin Ward, to address any discrepancies. Each church and mission is urged to use the Convention remittance form when sending gifts to the Convention office at 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Additional forms are available upon request.

Please mail financial contributions to P.O. Box 550589, Jacksonville, FL 32255-0589.