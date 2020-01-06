Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church, Bristol, TN

Is seeking the man God has called to be our Senior Pastor. Average attendance is 250 with a strong desire to increase attendance/membership.

Pastor shall lead the congregation in worship, bubble study; lead in the care of the church.

For additional responsibilities and qualifications, please contact Johnny Hutchins at johnny.hutchins@cokeconsolidated.com

If you feel God is calling you to this position, please mail resume to

Attn: Pastor Search Committee

Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church

104 Cypress St.

Bristol, TN 37620