Temple Baptist Church, Panama City, FL

Established in 1981, seeking a Bi-Vocational Pastor to guide us as we strive to fulfill the great commission. Applicants should be ordained with ministerial education and leadership skills. We suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Michael in October 2018, rebuilt just before COVID. We’re still in rebuild mode, currently have a transitional pastor assisting us as we continue to make improvements. Thank you for your interest!

Please send resumes to Email: TempleBaptist2020@gmail.com, Attention: Pastor Selection Committee.