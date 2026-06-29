“Takin’ it to the Streets” homeless ministry serves Pensacola

PENSACOLA – On any given Sunday, more than forty members of the homeless community encounter Ensley First Baptist Church, where they receive a hot meal, a warm shower, basic necessities and hear the gospel message.

Every Sunday, forty or more homeless gather at Ensley First Baptist Church where they receive a hot meal, a warm shower and hear the gospel message.

Takin’ it to the Streets is the official name of the church ministry that provides transportation to the church, clothes, toiletries, tarps, blankets, rain gear, food, warm showers and a worship service for the homeless in Pensacola. Volunteers encourage attendees with the word of God and prayer, and refer those battling addiction to commit to a local recovery program.

A Future and a Hope is the women’s addiction recovery program led by Ensley First Baptist Church. “Our goal is to help people leave behind bad situations, including people, places and things, and overcome life-dominating issues,” said Alice Canny, ministry assistant, Ensley First Baptist Church. Men in need of addiction recovery programs are referred to the local Waterfront Rescue Mission or associated programs along the gulf coast.

Miranda turned her life around through A Future and a Hope ministry.

The women who commit to A Future and a Hope come to live on the upper floor of the church. The space was renovated through generous donations of time and finances, including blueprints and labor. “Post-renovation, the floor was decorated and turned into a beautiful residency where women could be welcomed to begin a new life in Christ in a safe and loving atmosphere with Biblical counselors to help guide them through their restoration journey,” said Jeff Henry, pastor, Ensley First Baptist Church.

As ladies work through the recovery program, they grow in their relationship with Jesus as Lord and Savior, get jobs, save money and eventually move out, walking in freedom in Christ.

Ministry volunteers include members of other local churches who help cook meals and assist with handing out items to fill basic needs. Volunteers interact with attendees, whom they call “friends”, treating them with respect by engaging in conversation, sharing their testimony, and offering encouragement through scripture.

The church has overcome many obstacles in their efforts to reach the homeless community and is currently facing a challenge with bathrooms and the need for a new roof. A collapse of the septic system led them to seek county permitting to tie in to city sewage. As they await necessary approvals, portable toilets have been brought on site for Takin’ it to the Streets. The women living at A Future and a Hope have had to move their showers to the recreational building and use the only functioning bathrooms near the sanctuary. Through fundraising and savings, the church hopes to remedy these issues in the near future. “Satan works against us,” said Canny, “but God is for us and has always provided. We will not flinch.”

Editor’s Note:

For more information about the weekly homeless ministry at Ensley Baptist church visit https://www.ensleyfbc.org/missions.