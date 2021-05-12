Suwannee Baptist Church, Suwannee, FL

Is seeking a full-time Pastor.

Suwannee is a unique community that is in a remote part of Florida. Our community is comprised of mainly retirees and weekenders that love the quite life of Suwannee.

The Church is looking for a godly man to work with the Deacons and other leaders in the Church and community to help lead people to a saving knowledge of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Contact suwanneebaptist@gmail.com for more information or to submit a resume.