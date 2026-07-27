Super Summer Shines Bright as Students Grow in Faith and Commit to Serve the Lord

Pictured above: Student campers worship during a morning worship session at Super Summer 2026. (Photo by Jeremy Hobbs)

Super Summer is an event many Florida Baptist leaders and students look forward to each year. This summer, 55 new professions of faith were made, and 15 students accepted the call into ministry.

“I really enjoy being a part of Super Summer every year,” said Nathan Schneider, next gen ministries lead catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. “Summer camps, in general, are a special time for students and others to grow in their faith. When you spend a concentrated time with other believers in God’s word and have fun, you’re in a position where you can hear from God in a unique and special way.”

In an effort to include more churches, Super Summer added a third week of camp this year at Lake Yale Camp and Conference Center in Central Florida. More than 1,000 students who have completed grades 6-12 attended, with 72 volunteers making the camp a huge success.

Leaders gathered near the front gate at Lake Yale to greet each church bus arriving for Super Summer 2026. (Photo by Jeremy Hobbs)

“Part of the excitement this year was pulling off three consecutive weeks. With the added week, our leadership team was stretched a bit more and worked hard to foster an environment of spiritual growth,” said Schneider.

“Super Summer is one of my favorite serving opportunities,” said Naomi Miller from First Baptist Brandon. “It allows me to boldly live out my faith in a setting where I can daily connect and follow up with the students I encounter. My favorite part of Super Summer is watching the students walk in the joy of the Lord after being transformed by his life-changing power. Super Summer truly shows me how much work God can do in only one week.”

During the week, students are encouraged to have a morning quiet time with a devotional tied into the camp theme. Throughout each day, church leaders gather with their students to discuss how God is at work in their lives, and students gather for Bible study, activities and games with a staff leader who helps them understand and apply God’s word to their lives.

“At Super Summer, I had so much joy sharing the gospel and building relationships with kids while showing the love of Jesus,” said Caleb Whitehead, student at the University of South Florida. “I also got to serve alongside an amazing team that had such a heart for God and reaching the lost.”

As students grow in their walk with Jesus and develop friendships, they participate in recreation time that builds character and teamwork while getting wet, dirty and having fun. Nightly worship is led by the camp band, and a guest speaker helps them look deeper into the Bible and apply the camp theme to daily life.

Student campers take to the lake during recreation time at Super Summer 2026. (Photo by Jeremy Hobbs)

“I’ve served at Super Summer for the last two years and it has been the highlight of my year, not just my summer,” said Avery Brodbeck, student at the University of South Florida. “The friends I have made and get to serve alongside with are incredible, and I love that we share an excitement to teach kids about Jesus. Teaching kids about Jesus, hearing them worship and seeing the impact of what we do in their lives brings me more joy than I could ever explain.”

Super Summer, funded by Florida Baptist churches giving to the Cooperative Program, provides opportunities for students to engage in ministries beyond their church.

“I enjoy the unique way that Super Summer highlights the best of Florida Baptists,” added Schneider. “At camp, students are introduced to ministries like Disaster Relief, the International Mission Board, the North American Mission Board, the Baptist University of Florida, Baptist Collegiate Ministries and others.”

The breakout sessions give students the opportunity to choose a disaster relief or missions focus. These times of learning about unique ministries can help those who feel called into ministry gain an understanding of ways to serve. This year, students attending week one were given the opportunity to do service projects off site. Rich Rigdon, associate director for Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, guided students through the disaster relief mobile kitchen, letting them utilize the kitchen to make cookies.

“I had an awesome time at Super Summer! It was a fun time to hang out with friends and learn more about Jesus. My favorite parts were the breakouts and silent disco,” said Lydia, a middle schooler in attendance.