Students encourage one another to live boldly for Christ

Written By: Brooke Mannion
students standing on bleachers during Faith of Fields event in Escambia County
More than 300 people attend the Fields of Faith community event at Northview High School in Escambia County. The event was sponsored by Fellowship of Christian Athletes and supported and led by several local churches.

MOLINO–“The field is ready for the harvest,” said Phil Fischer, pastor, Dogwood Park Baptist Church Molino, as he spoke to more than 300 students, parents and community members at the Fields of Faith event held at nearby Northview High School.

The event, sponsored by Fellowship of Christian Athletes, encourages athletes and others to study the Bible, pray, build the church, and use their spheres of influence to encourage one another with the Word of truth.

This year, attendees heard a powerful message from Fischer that tied into the school and community’s agricultural roots of farming and being ready for the harvest.

The youth band from Walnut Hill Baptist Church led worship songs, and several students gave testimonies about the work of Jesus Christ in their lives.

At the Fields of Faith event, Phil Fischer, pastor, Dogwood Park Baptist Church in Molino, gives an inspiring word from Matthew 9:35-38 with a charge to go and tell others about Jesus and live boldly a life that honors Christ.

“This event emboldens students to see that it is OK to be visible about their faith,” said Fischer. “They come away energized and ready to live out their faith in front of their friends.”

Six students at the event made professions of faith. Each was connected to a youth pastor at one of the local churches, including Dogwood Park Baptist Church, Walnut Hill Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Bratt, and Highland Baptist Church, for follow up and discipleship.

Six students make professions of faith at the recent Fields of Faith event in Escambia County. Each is connected to a local church for follow up and discipleship.

The event concluded with student-led prayer as attendees stood hand-in-hand circling the football field, a show of unity and solidarity in faith.

“This event was once seen as a youth-only event, but it has become more well-attended throughout the community,” said Ted Bridges, pastor, Walnut Hill Baptist Church. “The spiritual move in the youth across the country is reaching all ages, and in our area, this event helps quicken people to live out their faith boldly among their peers.”

Worship music at the Fields of Faith event is led by Walnut Hill Baptist Church youth band, and several students share testimonies and lead in prayer, including, Mikenna Chance.
