MOLINO–“The field is ready for the harvest,” said Phil Fischer, pastor, Dogwood Park Baptist Church Molino, as he spoke to more than 300 students, parents and community members at the Fields of Faith event held at nearby Northview High School.

The event, sponsored by Fellowship of Christian Athletes, encourages athletes and others to study the Bible, pray, build the church, and use their spheres of influence to encourage one another with the Word of truth.

This year, attendees heard a powerful message from Fischer that tied into the school and community’s agricultural roots of farming and being ready for the harvest.

The youth band from Walnut Hill Baptist Church led worship songs, and several students gave testimonies about the work of Jesus Christ in their lives.

“This event emboldens students to see that it is OK to be visible about their faith,” said Fischer. “They come away energized and ready to live out their faith in front of their friends.”

Six students at the event made professions of faith. Each was connected to a youth pastor at one of the local churches, including Dogwood Park Baptist Church, Walnut Hill Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Bratt, and Highland Baptist Church, for follow up and discipleship.

The event concluded with student-led prayer as attendees stood hand-in-hand circling the football field, a show of unity and solidarity in faith.

“This event was once seen as a youth-only event, but it has become more well-attended throughout the community,” said Ted Bridges, pastor, Walnut Hill Baptist Church. “The spiritual move in the youth across the country is reaching all ages, and in our area, this event helps quicken people to live out their faith boldly among their peers.”