By Robbie Harper, special to the Florida Baptist Convention

DELAND — Sixteen DeLand High School football players were baptized Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Stetson Baptist Church, making it an evening leaders described as the fruit of four years of simple, steady ministry presence.

The relationship began in spring 2021, when head coach Rick Darlington invited local churches to host gameday breakfasts. Stetson Baptist’s pastor, Dan Glenn, didn’t want to take a turn on a rotating list. “I said, ‘We don’t want to be one of those churches. We will be the church. We’ll do it every week,’” Glenn recalled.

What started with full stomachs and encouragement grew into trust. To begin with, Glenn showed up during Friday night games on the sidelines, then at Tuesday and Thursday practices, and eventually on campus for lunchtime Bible studies. “Using the game they love as a bridge, I could pray for them, speak life, and just keep showing up,” he said.

During the team’s week off this fall, the coaching staff agreed for Glenn to share a clear gospel message after practice. He emphasized that faith is a personal decision, not a team one. Many players stood to profess faith in Christ. Glenn invited any who wished to take the next step to be baptized after Thursday’s practice at the church.

Stetson Baptist set out two portable baptistries. “We decided if one kid came, we’d baptize one,” Glenn said. “In all, 16 showed up.” As families and church members gathered, Glenn briefly shared the gospel again. Two siblings of players also chose to be baptized, bringing the total to 18.

Leaders framed the moment as a reminder that ministry often moves at the pace of relationships. “This didn’t happen in a day,” Glenn said. “This was a church effort. It was prayer, presence and patience week after week.”

Across four seasons with DeLand’s program, Stetson Baptist learned that ministry grows one small, steady step at a time, and other churches can take the same path with a ministry like this. A hot breakfast before games opened the door to real conversations, and showing up every week built trust that couldn’t be rushed. When the moment came, players were invited to take a genuine step of faith, a personal decision that can feel uncomfortable among peers. Conversely, the players needed to see that the gospel is simple and shouldn’t have barriers in the way. Finally, it was important for players to connect this decision with a local body of Christ, not just to celebrate with them in believers’ baptism, but to also see how the larger Church will support their faith journeys for the rest of their lives, wherever life takes them.

As DeLand’s season continues, Stetson Baptist will keep walking with players through Bible study, discipleship, prayer and more gameday breakfasts. What started as a simple meal turned into young men taking steps toward Jesus. “We just want to keep showing up,” said Glenn.