State Board of Missions Reviews Finances, Affirms New Leadership

Members of the Florida Baptist Convention’s State Board of Missions gathered for their first meeting of the calendar year.

February’s regularly scheduled meeting provided an opportunity to approve State Board of Missions committee appointments, review the previous year’s financial reports, and address recommendations requiring board action.

Led by board President Jim Locke, the board approved nominations to four committees: Administrative, Finance, Denominational, and Loans.

Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, praised the 2025 financial reports.

“While Cooperative Program receipts were slightly below budget, we were able to end 2025 with a positive surplus and a strong financial position. This is a good report,” Rummage said.

Florida Baptist churches gave $28,606,370 through the Cooperative Program in 2025, a 2% increase from 2024. Of that total, the convention sent $14,276,238 to the Southern Baptist Convention’s Cooperative Program. The state retained $14,330,131 for missions and ministry efforts in Florida.

Additionally, Florida Baptists gave $893,228 in 2025 to the Maguire State Mission Offering, a 10% increase from the previous year. Each dollar received through the state offering supports church planting efforts across Florida.

The board assigned one motion referred during the Miscellaneous Business section of the 2025 Annual Meeting relating to disability ministry in Florida. The Denominational Committee, chaired by James Ross, will further discuss the motion.

“The Denominational Committee acts as the program committee for the board, which is a natural first stop for consideration of this item,” said Micah Ferguson, director of operations and finances for the Florida Baptist Convention.

Most notably, the board honored Al Fernandez following his recent retirement announcement as Southeast regional catalyst and voted on his successor.

“I am recommending Emanuel Roque, currently our Hispanic multicultural catalyst, to transition into Al’s position,” Rummage said. “Emanuel has a great heart for God and for the gospel. Because Emanuel is already board-elected and this is a reassignment, I am presenting him directly to the full board for approval rather than through the Administrative Committee’s process.”

After expressions of gratitude for both men, Roque was unanimously approved to become the next Southeast regional catalyst, effective May 1.

“The entire country of Miami is ecstatic right now,” exclaimed Jon Andrickson, a board member from Miami Association. “Dr. Rummage, that is a perfect choice. When I heard the news about Al, I wasn’t happy—honestly, I was kind of worried. This is perfect.”

“I am emotional over here. I want to thank them for being men of God,” said Milvian Lema, a board member from Broward Association. “I love when we say ‘right beside you’ because these two men literally walk right beside you.”

The meeting concluded with reports from cooperating ministries and a final report from Rummage, who shared about the upcoming Crossover Orlando ministry in June.

“Crossover is one of the clearest and most visible opportunities we have to put the gospel on display through cooperative effort,” Rummage said. “I want to encourage every board member—and every church you represent—to participate in some way.”

Churches may participate in Crossover Orlando by serving, hosting or praying. More information is available at flbaptist.org/crossover.

