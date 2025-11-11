State Board elects officers for 2025-26

ORLANDO—The Florida Baptist State Board of Missions tapped a new slate of officers to serve 2025-26 during its Nov. 10 meeting held in conjunction with the 2025 Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting at First Orlando.

Officers elected to serve in 2025-26 are Jim Locke, senior pastor, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Pensacola, to serve as president; Adrian Taylor, pastor, Springhill Church, Gainesville, to serve as vice president; and Nicki Glenn, pastor’s wife, Stetson Baptist Church, DeLand, to serve as recording secretary.

During the meeting State Board members approved a staff recommendation to distribute $11,600 from the Small Church Fund as a contribution to the Maguire State Mission Offering in 2025.

The Board welcomed 13 new congregation that were planted between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025, as well as 10 new affiliations added during the same time period. These church plants and new affiliations represent 16 associations in the state. The associations and number of church plants/new affiliations are: First Coast, 4: Miami, 3; Treasure Coast and Tampa Bay, 2 each; and Brevard, Broward, North Central, Tampa Bay, Marion, Broward, Greater Orlando, Lake County, Pasco, Royal Palm, Shiloh and St. Johns River, 1 each.

An additional 29 congregations were added during the same period as satellite campuses of existing Florida Baptist churches. These satellite campuses represent 14 associations within the state. The associations and number of satellite campuses are: Greater Orlando, 6; Miami, 5; Central Florida, 3; Marion, Palm Beach, Suncoast and Treasure Coast, 2 each; and Apalachee, Brevard, First Coast Churches, Florida, Pensacola Bay, Royal Palm and Tampa Bay, 1 each.

The next full State Board gathering will be a video-conference meeting on Feb. 5, 2026.