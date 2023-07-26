Church Positions

Stanton Memorial Baptist Church, North Miami, FL

SMBC is prayerfully seeking a Senior Pastor  to provide spiritual/pastoral leadership for our church. SMBC is a multi-cultural, multi-generational congregation,  rich in family connections, and faith in God. We are looking for a Pastor who is immersed in biblical principles, models a strong prayer life, and practices scripture-based preaching.

SMBC is part of the Southern Baptist denomination, focused on solid Bible-teaching and strong belief in  prayer.

Email resumes to: smbcsearchcommittee@aol.com

                              Attention:  Pastor Search Committee

