Stand with Cuba: A message from International Mission Board leader

Over the past month, there have been a series of country-wide blackouts across Cuba. These blackouts mean 8.5 million people are without electricity. They cannot store food, charge their phones, refrigerate medicine, or even pump water from wells. We, in partnership with Send Relief and the Eastern and Western Baptist Conventions, feed thousands of people through kitchens located in local churches. The local churches that have generators can serve their communities by providing meals, charging phones, and keeping refrigerators running so families with children can store their milk and food or keep certain much-needed medications refrigerated.

Yesterday, Nov. 11, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Eastern Cuba after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that left most of the island reeling. The government has reported landslides, building collapses, and damage to power lines.

Please pray for the Cuban Baptist churches as they respond to their neighbors in need.

Pray there not be a larger outbreak of waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases.

Pray that food and clean water can reach the needed areas.

Pray for the Cuban Baptist leaders as they are working tirelessly to share the gospel and minister to the needs of their community.

In a number of ways, Cuba is unique. Normally I would not request roofing for church buildings. In Cuba, local churches are not just places where the church gathers on Sundays. Local churches are the centers of community life. We are running feeding kitchens in the churches that still have roofs. The few that have generators are able to minister to their communities by being able to pump water out of community wells, charge phones, fans and lanterns. They can refrigerate milk for children, medications for the elderly, and keep some food fresh. Without a roof or a generator, it is extremely difficult to help.

I am praying that churches will step up and help by providing funds for roofing and generators.

$30,000 for roofing

$50,000 for generators

Cuba is in the midst of a spiritual awakening. Two years ago, the churches reported 101,514 professions of faith. Last year, they reported 142,634. There is a huge need for new member discipleship and leadership development.

Last year, the two conventions reported:

22 new churches

179 new missions

6,086 new house churches

We need to do what we can to stand with Cuba. If there is any way your church or association of churches can help, it is much appreciated.

To contribute financial gifts to the Western Cuba Baptist Convention or the Eastern Cuba Baptist Convention for hurricane and/or earthquake relief, please send checks payable to the Florida Baptist Convention, 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL 32216. In the memo line on the check, designate either Eastern Cuba Baptist Convention or Western Cuba Baptist Convention. 100% of designated funds will go directly to Cuba for recovery efforts.