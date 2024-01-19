Springhill Church, Gainesville, FL

Springhill Church is excited to announce an opening for the NextGen (High School and College) Ministries Director position. Embrace the opportunity to guide our youth through their spiritual journey and be a beacon of faith for the next generation!

Scripture Inspiration: “Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.” – 1 Timothy 4:12 (KJV). Submit application: https://springhill.shelbynextchms.com/external/form/940d5f6b-a3e7-4e3b-82b4-1edb9a5349b9