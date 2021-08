Is looking for a part-time Worship Leader. They will lead the congregation and worship team on Sunday mornings during the service. We also ask that they are available during the week for practice, planning, and other duties.

Our hopes are for a 12-15 hours a week person that starts at $375 a week or $19,500 annually but is negotiable.

Please email your resume or any questions to: SpringhillSearchTeam@gmail.com