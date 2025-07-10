Sports: ‘Gift from God to reach others’ with gospel

KISSIMMEE—What do gymnastics, basketball and taekwondo have to do with the gospel?

“Everything!” if you ask Alejandro Lopez, recreation director for First Baptist Church Kissimmee.

“We aim to use our recreation ministry as a training center to reach the nations around the world,” he said. “We believe that sports are a gift from God to reach others.”

Understanding that sports and recreation are creative ways to build character, teamwork and practical discipleship, leaders in the church’s recreation ministry provide opportunities for the congregation to have more direct facetime with families, including those in the church and the community, on a more consistent and daily basis.

Lopez said the Sports for the Nations ministry has changed the DNA of the church as it has been able to reach a large number of people who are unreached and unengaged.

“Last season alone, the recreation ministry saw 43% of non-churched families and participants attend the sports camps and leagues,” he said. “This ministry opens our church doors and enables FBC Kissimmee to reach into our community, that is represented by lots of different nations. Our purpose is to use sports to share the message of salvation in order to win many to Christ.”

Through the many discipleship opportunities, the ministry is also able to create relationships that are “deep and wide among the church family,” said Lopez.

Desiring to reach everyone and every age, the church offers Upward basketball, gymnastics and taekwondo, with plans to add soccer soon. For adults, the ministry offers an open gym for basketball and pickleball.

To come alongside parents and help them disciple and reach the next generation with the gospel, the church also hosts various sports camps throughout the summer for children.

“We want to come alongside parents and families to prepare children to become faithful disciples of Jesus Christ in the midst of this generation,” said Lopez.

Along with the summer camps’ emphasis to offer a safe place for families to connect with others, the primary focus is for children and teenagers to grow in their relationship with God.

“We do year-round sports camps on different dates to keep providing a healthy space for kids and families,” said Lopez. “We want our kids to be active and healthy and to keep learning how to live with God and others. For this purpose, we use sports and different cooperative games as well as individual activities to spark their sense of wonder and creativity to grow in love and empathy towards others.”

Lopez added that their team of volunteers has seen God move in the lives of participants.

“As a recreation ministry, we could not accomplish our vision without the support of amazing adults who desire to impact the next generation for the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.