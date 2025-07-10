Children line up barefoot on red-blue mats for taekwondo instruction at Sports Ministry Kissimmee, First Baptist Church.
Sports: ‘Gift from God to reach others’ with gospel

By Jessica Pigg
KISSIMMEE—What do gymnastics, basketball and taekwondo have to do with the gospel?

“Everything!” if you ask Alejandro Lopez, recreation director for First Baptist Church Kissimmee.

“We aim to use our recreation ministry as a training center to reach the nations around the world,” he said. “We believe that sports are a gift from God to reach others.”

Alejandro Lopez recreation director, First Baptist Church, Kissimmee

Understanding that sports and recreation are creative ways to build character, teamwork and practical discipleship, leaders in the church’s recreation ministry provide opportunities for the congregation to have more direct facetime with families, including those in the church and the community, on a more consistent and daily basis.

Lopez said the Sports for the Nations ministry has changed the DNA of the church as it has been able to reach a large number of people who are unreached and unengaged.

“Last season alone, the recreation ministry saw 43% of non-churched families and participants attend the sports camps and leagues,” he said. “This ministry opens our church doors and enables FBC Kissimmee to reach into our community, that is represented by lots of different nations. Our purpose is to use sports to share the message of salvation in order to win many to Christ.”

Through the many discipleship opportunities, the ministry is also able to create relationships that are “deep and wide among the church family,” said Lopez.

Black-belt instructors hold target pads as kids practice kicks in a taekwondo class at Sports Ministry Kissimmee.
Recreation leaders at First Baptist Kissimmee find opportunities to share the gospel with the next generation, including people from many nations, through its Sports for the Nations ministry.

 

Desiring to reach everyone and every age, the church offers Upward basketball, gymnastics and taekwondo, with plans to add soccer soon. For adults, the ministry offers an open gym for basketball and pickleball.

To come alongside parents and help them disciple and reach the next generation with the gospel, the church also hosts various sports camps throughout the summer for children.

“We want to come alongside parents and families to prepare children to become faithful disciples of Jesus Christ in the midst of this generation,” said Lopez.

Along with the summer camps’ emphasis to offer a safe place for families to connect with others, the primary focus is for children and teenagers to grow in their relationship with God.

Teens run a basketball dribbling cone drill in the gym during Sports Ministry Kissimmee summer camp.
The purpose of the Sports for the Nations recreation ministry at First Baptist Church Kissimmee is “to use sports to share the message of salvation in order to win many to Christ,” said Alejandro Lopez, recreation director for the church.

 

“We do year-round sports camps on different dates to keep providing a healthy space for kids and families,” said Lopez. “We want our kids to be active and healthy and to keep learning how to live with God and others. For this purpose, we use sports and different cooperative games as well as individual activities to spark their sense of wonder and creativity to grow in love and empathy towards others.”

Lopez added that their team of volunteers has seen God move in the lives of participants.

“As a recreation ministry, we could not accomplish our vision without the support of amazing adults who desire to impact the next generation for the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Jessica Pigg

Jessica received her Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Master of Divinity degree from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary. She has contributed to Baptist Press, Conservative Baptist Network Press, The Devotional for Women (B&H), The Devotional for Women: Psalms and Proverbs (B&H), and The Daily Devotional Bible for Women (B&H). She is also the host of the Text-Driven Women Podcast. Her greatest joy is praying for and serving beside her husband who is the lead pastor of Fellowship Church in southwest Florida.

