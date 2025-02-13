Speaking the truth to a culture needing Christ’s love

PENSACOLA–How does the Bible relate to the current cultural issues you face at work or that your children face in school? Why does identity matter? How does a Christian respond to the world’s mantras of “Love is love,” “My body, my choice,” and “Don’t judge me”?

These are some of the hard-hitting cultural issues discussed at a recent Truth in Love conference at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola.

Ben Schettler, president and co-founder of The Center for Truth in Love, equipped believers during the Saturday conference, and from the pulpit on Sunday morning, not only to know the truth, but also to speak the truth in a confident and loving way.

Christians need to know the word of God to have confidence in controversial times, Schettler believes. He turned hot cultural topics back to the word of God, reminding the more than 200 conference attendees that they have all the wisdom and resources they need in the Bible.

“Ben proved that the word of God is reliable and sufficient to handle every issue our teenagers face today,” said Jeremy Weidlich, student pastor, Hillcrest Baptist Church. “He equipped parents and students with the knowledge about how these cultural issues have risen to the forefront and where we should stand as Christians.”

For topics that can feel overwhelming, Schettler gave concise, informative and encouraging insight into the truth of the Bible.

“Parents are scared,” said Dustin Scott, nextgen pastor, Hillcrest Baptist Church. “Parents want to help their families navigate these difficult topics and worldviews attempting to indoctrinate our homes. At Hillcrest, we wanted to provide a space for our church family to better equip themselves to tackle issues with biblical truth in love.”

“I would encourage other churches to make sure they are doing everything in their power to equip those the Lord has entrusted them to lead,” added Scott.