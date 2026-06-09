Spanish-language workshops and conferences train, equip and encourage Hispanic Baptists

ORLANDO – On Monday, June 8, Hispanic Southern Baptists had multiple opportunities to sharpen their skills through morning and afternoon workshop and conference sessions.

Among those opportunities was a special workshop and conference track for Hispanic women, offered for the second consecutive year and designed around their ministry interests. This year’s workshops addressed topics such as standing firm in the faith, living out the calling of a Christian woman, growing in one’s relationship with God, and using practical tools to share the Gospel.

Wendy Bello, author and Bible teacher, addresses attendees June 8 during the Hispanic Baptist women’s conference track. The track was offered for the second consecutive year and designed around participants’ ministry interests. The Hispanic Baptist Conference and workshops took place ahead of the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Sonya Singh

Meanwhile, the workshop track for men focused on topics such as digital communications, prayer and pastoral support, children’s ministry and evangelism.

After the workshops, the afternoon session transitioned into two separate conferences: one for women, led by author and Bible teacher Wendy Bello, and one for men, led by Armando Allen, preacher and founder of Corazon Valiente Congress.

Drawing from Colossians 1:9-12, Bello encouraged women to live a life worthy of the Lord. She said that doing so begins with knowing who God is, something cultivated through reading the Bible and spending time in prayer. “To not read the Bible leads to a distorted perception of who God is,” she said, adding that knowing God produces tangible change in the lives of believers.

Olympia Herrera lifts her hands in worship June 8 during the Hispanic Baptist women’s conference track, offered for the second consecutive year and designed around participants’ ministry interests. The Hispanic Baptist Conference and workshops took place ahead of the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Sonya Singh

She added that believers who live worthy of the Lord should also “bear good fruit.” Bello concluded by emphasizing that, above all, “to live a Christian life requires the power of God. There is no other way.”

In the men’s conference, Allen focused on the holistic formation of Christian men. He said that kind of formation has three key characteristics. First, it is intentional. “Jesus very intentionally formed 12 men for three years who later changed the world,” he said. Second, it is relational. Drawing from 1 Timothy 4, Allen highlighted how Paul intentionally poured his knowledge into Timothy, spent time with him and loved him. Third, holistic formation requires deep investment in the man being discipled. It means living alongside him and leading him to disciple other men as well.

The growth of these workshop and conference offerings reflects the Hispanic Baptist Network’s response to needs within Hispanic churches. Over the last several years, the Network has expanded both the number and variety of workshops, including tracks designed specifically for women’s ministries and spiritual interests. With strong attendance and continued demand, Network leaders hope to offer this kind of training more often throughout the year.

Intentional prayer is emphasized on June 8 during the Hispanic Baptist women’s conference track, offered for the second consecutive year and designed around participants’ ministry interests. The Hispanic Baptist Conference and workshops took place ahead of the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Sonya Singh

Women take time to pray for one another, their churches and the world on June 8 during the Hispanic Baptist women’s conference track, offered for the second consecutive year and designed around participants’ ministry interests. The Hispanic Baptist Conference and workshops took place ahead of the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Sonya Singh