IMMOKALEE—When the government shutdown began in October, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which serves nearly three million Floridians each month, became a casualty. Local churches, community organizations and businesses responded quickly by filling in the gap.

But for the rural, heavily farm-working community of Immokalee, the need for food assistance was heightened as the largest chain grocery store also closed for an eight-month projected renovation at the same time SNAP benefits dried up. With a large percentage of the population relying on bus transportation, bicycles and foot traffic—the closest grocery store is in the neighboring community of Ave Maria, located 20 minutes away.

That’s where Fellowship Church, a Florida Baptist church with campuses in Immokalee and Ave Maria, stepped in to fill the gap for its community and church family.

The southwest Florida church already had a vibrant, weekly food pantry distribution for its community. However, the need for food and basic provisions tripled overnight—heightening the critical need for serving.

“Fellowship Church is FOR our community, and we’re FOR sharing the gospel with every man, woman, boy and girl,” said Timothy Pigg, lead pastor at Fellowship Church. “Continuing to fill this crucial and immediate need for those in our community is the least we can do.”

Each week, the ministry packs and distributes more than 350 canvas bags filled with meat, fresh produce, eggs and other pantry items, enough food for a week of meals.

Throughout the week, Fellowship Church members—specifically legacy member 55 years old and older—pick up donations from Dollar General and receive truckloads from Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Midwest Food Bank, and the USDA. Meats are frozen, and food is sorted onto shelves to be put into bags for recipients to pick up on Saturday mornings.

“Taking the time to feed the personal needs opens the door to reach the spiritual needs as well,” said Charleston Farber, legacy pastor at the church and Harry Chapin coordinator. “We’ve had many opportunities to pray with and share the gospel with people. It truly is one of our largest ministries.”

Recognizing the food pantry is a vital way of serving and reaching its community with the gospel on a weekly basis, the church invested in additional commercial freezer units, rolling carts, a box truck and additional supplies to reach more people—even dedicating a large portion of its facility and gymnasium to manage and facilitate an ongoing weekly distribution.

“We have 20 to 25 volunteers who all know what to do when they get here,” said Vicki Clagett, food pantry coordinator and longtime member. “It’s a lot of work, but we have fun and laugh and have fellowship with one another.”

“Our church membership has kept the ministry afloat, and God has provided every need, including the freezers and the food. It all comes from God, and as long as we keep God at the center, He just keeps blessing,” said Clagett.

Currently, more than 350 families rely on the weekly food pantry distribution, with the number anticipated to grow—to more than 15,000 annually.