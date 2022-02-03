Southeast FL church leaders gather during ‘United Through Prayer’ meetings

MIAMI—Pastors from across Southeast Florida gathered in their heart language groups Jan. 27-28 to pray for their state, communities, families and churches as a part of Florida Baptists’ statewide prayer movement.

The “United Through Prayer” movement was a challenge issued by Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, during at the 2021 Florida Baptist State Convention calling the Florida Baptist family to join in corporate and personal prayer and fasting.

South Florida’s “United Through Prayer” meetings, an outgrowth from that challenge, kicked off Thursday, Jan. 27 at Parkridge Baptist Church in Coral Springs with a prayer breakfast that drew nearly 50 English-speaking pastors, church planters and leaders.

Later that day in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, 160 Haitian pastors alongside their wives and church leaders assembled at Emmanuel Haitian Baptist church to pray.

Then on Friday evening, 140 Hispanic pastors, wives, and church leaders met at Iglesia Bautista Resurrección for the same purpose.

“He is right here, he is faithful, and he will never fail us,” Green shared during each of the meetings.

At each service, four pastors led prayers focused on the state and specifically the Southeast region, the communities they serve and those that are underserved, the churches themselves, and the families.

“From Key West to West Palm Beach we pray for the people that are coming to this region that don’t know you God,” said Al Fernandez, Florida Baptists’ southeast regional catalyst, during the Friday night Hispanic service.

At the Haitian prayer service, Jacques Dumornay, pastor of First Haitian Baptist Church of Pompano Beach, asked God to “rebuild His church, give pastors a new vision, and fill them with courage.”

Dean Green, a pastor at Christway Baptist Church in Miramar, prayed during the Parkridge’s prayer breakfast asking God to protect the pastors’ families because “the expectation of perfection on preachers’ family is heavy and Satan comes for them.” Green’s father, Wesley Green is senior pastor of the church.

During the Haitian gathering, the group prayed for the healing of the Haitian community in their homeland and in the state. Pastor Mariot Valcin of Adonai Baptist Church in Miami asked the Lord to heal and restore his Haitian brothers and sisters.

John Voltaire, Florida Baptists’ Haitian church catalyst, called the Thursday service “a true moment of unity and commitment for our Haitian pastors and churches.”

Hispanics offered a similar prayer request, imploring God to bring spiritual revival to Miami where “many live in idolatry, chasing money and chasing fame,” said Reniel Castillo, associate pastor at Miami’s Iglesia Bautista Getsemani.

At each gathering, Green preached a Biblical message from Hebrews 4:16 urging pastors to “come boldly to the throne of grace.

“You don’t have to go through anyone, you have direct access to the one who conquered hell…He knows your name, He knows your shame and He knows your pain…He showers us with mercy and grace when we need it most.”

At the end of each service, Green called pastors to come to the front of the auditorium to receive prayer over their lives and ministries.

“Pastor, if you are here feeling beat up and beat down, maybe wondering if you have anything left to give; tonight, the Lord says to call on Him and He will give you what you need. Mercy and grace in your time of need.”

To join the “United Through Prayer” prayer movement, visit www.flbaptist.org/pray to register for a specific day and time for prayer and fasting.