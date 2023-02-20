Sotolongo to serve as professor at Southwestern Seminary

MIAMI— Florida Baptist pastor Javier Sotolongo has recently been named adjunct professor of contemporary evangelism at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary as part of the Spanish language Master of Theological Studies.

Sotolongo will continue to pastor Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen in Hialeah as he serves in his role in the Hispanic programs of the seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Sotolongo has been pastoring Estrella de Belen since 1990.

“I know Javier to be a faithful pastor, a fervent evangelist, and a scholar on topics related to Cuban Baptists and Cuban-American Baptists,” said John Massey, Sotolongo’s thesis advisor at SWBTS as well as dean of the Roy Fish School of Evangelism and Missions and associate professor of missions.

“Javier has a track record of training pastors through his own church. Now coupled with his doctoral training, it was easy for us to see that he would add value to our program and quality instruction to our students.”

Sotolongo will graduate at the end of 2023 with a doctoral degree from SWBTS in world Christian studies. Through Estrella de Belen, Sotolongo started Miami Bible College to make Bible education accessible to all.

“The vision I’ve gained through the Ph.D. program at SWBTS has helped me see the world through a new lens,” said Sotolongo. “By nature, I am a missionary and an evangelist, and that is a passion I bring to class.”

“Southwestern en Español is excited to have Pastor Javier Sotolongo as an adjunct faculty teaching contemporary evangelism,” said Mark McClellan, professor of missions and director of Hispanic programs at SWBTS.

“He has a strong commitment to evangelism and leads his church to evangelistic outreach. He is an experienced teacher and will offer outstanding quality instruction for our students. He is a leader who will continue to have an impact in Florida and beyond.”

In addition to pastoring Estrella de Belen, Sotolongo served as first vice president of the 2017 and 2018 Florida Baptist State Convention.